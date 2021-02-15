Competitive rugby is set to return to Uganda after close to a year of no action.

The Government of Uganda lifted the suspension on all sporting activities but with strict guidelines to follow that include testing of players for Covid-19.

And on Monday, February 15, Uganda Rugby Union worked jointly with health personnel to collect samples of all players that were listed by teams ahead of the start of the 2021 season that is slated to kick off on 6th March.

“With Knowledge of the hard times the clubs are going through, they knew the clubs couldn’t afford this activity. Therefore, the Union has decided to take it up themselves to ensure all players thought the country are tested ahead of the return of rugby. Each team is required to have up to 35 players and 5 people from its management tested,” said URU CEO Ramsey Olinga.

Olinga further stressed that there shall not be any fans allowed in the stadiums because that is not allowed by the government.

Samples of over 50 players were taken today at the different venues with the central point being Kyadondo Rugby Club and the players are excited to return to rugby.

Ivan Magomu of the Black Pirates is confident that they are ready and the original pirates are back because all injuries are fully healed and those like him that were in school are done.

Scott Olouch of Kyadondo based Heathen RFC is happy with the return and steps being taken to revive rugby. He is confident that even with the prevailing conditions his team will deliver and the fans should be ready to enjoy the good game of rugby.

Robert Aziku of Kobs RFC has called upon players to be disciplined and follow the SOPs to ensure there is no positive case when play returns. He anticipates not a highly competitive season but still will be fun because a lot has changed and is confident KOBS will win the league.