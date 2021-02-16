Several players world over switch allegiance to play for different national teams depending on the prevailing circumstances.

Whereas some do it because their parents shifted to another country when they were young, others who feel they cannot make the grade for a given national team choose to find an alternative.

This could be the case with the exodus of Ugandan-born footballers who are lately changing nationality to play for South Sudan.

Just last year, Tito Okello born and raised in Gulu district decided to move to South Sudan and actually scored against Uganda in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The latest development indicates that towering defender Rashid Toha who also recently took the decision to play for South Sudan rather than Uganda has earned a call.

Toha who plies his trade with Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC is part of the 20-man foreign-based squad summoned to begin preparations ahead of the game against Malawi.

Since coming to the limelight when he was still at Onduparaka FC, Toga has been summoned to different national teams including the Uganda U20 but somehow failed to break into the Senior team.

Rashid Toha (left) during a training match with Uganda Cranes Credit: © Kawowo Sports / DAVID ISABIRYE

This could be one of the reasons why the player took the decision to switch nationality and play for South Sudan.

The other player who has also decided to switch allegiance is Wande Gibson Adinho. He also part of the squad summoned and currently plays for Onduparaka FC.

South Sudan is in group D alongside Uganda, Malawi and Burkina Faso.

South Sudan foreign based legion summoned