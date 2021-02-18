2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations hosts Mauritania secured their first win at the tournament on Wednesday after dispatching Mozambique in Nouakchott.

The Mourabitounes recovered from the loss against hosts Cameroon to defeat Mozambique 2-0 and enlighten their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

Two goals from Oumar Mbareck and Silly Sangare guided the hosts to victory.

Mbareck opened the scores in the 19th minute with his free kick going past the keeper.

Sangare doubled the lead for Mauritania before the break, picking the top corner.

The win means Mauritania are joint second with Uganda who lost to Cameroon in the earlier game at the Stade Olympique.

The two sides will face off on Saturday in a battle for which teams secured second spot in group A.

Cameroon became the first team to qualify to the quarterfinals after overcoming Uganda by 1-0 thus registering their second win in as many games.