Uganda Premier League 2020-21 | Wednesday, 16th February 2021

MYDA 2-3 URA

URA Express 1-1 KCCA

KCCA Wakiso Giants 2-2 SC Villa

Arthur Kiggundu, George Senkaaba and Eric Kambale Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA secured a point at the very death of the game during a one-all draw with rivals Express at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Wednesday.

Eric Kambale had given the home the lead on the stroke of halftime with a first-time tap-in off Godfrey Lwesibawa freekick inside the goal area.

Charles Lwanga celebrates his equaliser against Express Credit: John Batanudde

However, with the game destined for full-time in favour of the Red Eagles, the visitors found the equalizer in the 86th minute with Charles Lwanga’s header off Hassan Musana corner from the right.

Express had the better goal scoring opportunities and would have easily carried the day.

Charles Musiige, Arthur Kiggundu, Eric Kambale and George Senkaaba Credit: John Batanudde

George Ssenkaaba, Frank Kalanda, Abel Eturude, Lwesibawa and Kambale all had different goal scoring moments to bury the game in Express’ favour but were missed.

KCCA has had a terrible run in the past four games; losing 2-1 to Sports Club Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority, and lately BUL before the 1-all draw with Express.

Express is fourth on the log with 13 points off 7 matches and KCCA descends to 8th with 10 points.

Next Matches:

KCCA hosts off-colour MYDA at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Saturday, 20th February 2021.

On the same day, Express makes the trip to the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe to face a wounded BUL side that lost to Police 2-0.

Team Line Ups:

Express starting XI against KCCA Credit: John Batanudde

Express FC XI: Mathias Muwanga (GK), Enoch Walusimbi, Arthur Kiggundu, Murushid Juuko, Isa Lumu, Daniel Shabena, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Eric Kenzo Kambale, George Ssenkaaba, Charles Musiige

KCCA starting XI against Express Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA FC XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Herbert Achai, Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Moses Aliro, Filbert Obenchan, Kizito Kezironi, Ashraf Mugume, Bright Anukani, Charles Lwanga, Brian Aheebwa