Rajiv in Nakuru at scruitneering | Credit: Alvin Kibet

National rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia will this weekend be part of Kenya’s Nakuru rally.

The KCB Nakuru rally will be the first Kenya national championship event post covid-19.

It is close to a year since the Ugandan last took part in a rally event following the suspension of sports activities in the country due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The fast rising driver now says he is eager to put to test his skills when he takes on Kenya’s best.

“It is obvious, we are missing competition. Since rally in Uganda remains off, Nakuru gave us the opportunity to enter a competition.

“We believe our participation will come with some benefits. We all know Kenya has one of the best drivers in the region. And to get better you must compete with the best,” said Rajiv.

Rajiv Ruparelia Credit: John Batanudde

Rajiv joined the sport on a high registering top times against Uganda’s seasoned drivers.

He believes his participation in Kenya will give him a clear picture of his pace level.

“My pace in Uganda is no longer doubted. In all the events I have done, I was leveling up with some of the top drivers we have until I suffered misfortunes.

“Now I needed to compete with the best to gauge and improve my pace further,” he asserted.

Although he has no specific desired position in Nakuru, Rajiv has set his sights on a good finish.

Enoch Olinga and Rajiv Ruparelia Credit: John Batanudde

He will be driving a VW Proto at the event, partnering with Enoch Olinga.

“All drivers desire to be winners of the event. That’s what I would like to go for. But at this moment I will take it calm and aim for a good finish,” he added.

A total of 19 crews made an entry and they will take on seven competitive stages totaling to 160.67kilometers.