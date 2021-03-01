HT: Uganda 2-1 Tunisia

Uganda Hippos have a slim 2-1 lead over Tunisia in the semifinal of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Richard Basangwa and Derrick Kakooza gave Uganda a 2-0 lead but the Tunisians pulled a goal back through Adam Ben Lamin.

Richard Basangwa gave Hippos the lead inside five minutes with a great finish on the turn. Basangwa was at the end of Gavin Kizito’s cross, turned his man, and shot a low drive to beat Elias Damergy.

Center forward Nabil Makni put Hippos under pressure coming close in the seventh minute but Kenneth Semakula came across to clear the danger.

Isma Mugulusi disposed Aziz Guesmi at the edge of the area to force a corner that was poorly taken by Kayondo and Tunisia were able to clear their lines.

In the 35th minute, Steven Sserwadda was shown a yellow card for diving in the area but a minute later, Uganda Hippos were celebrating again. Basangwa broke on the left set up Kakooza to double the lead with the easiest of tap-ins

Hippos, however, conceded from poor marking in the area barely two minutes later as Ben Lamin humoured in a rebound off Jack Komakech’s save at the near post.

Mugulusi was denied by the woodwork following a ferocious effort from out the area as halftime approached.

Uganda Hippos XI: Jack Komakech (GK), Gavin Kizito (C), Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Bobsi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga and Derrick Kakooza