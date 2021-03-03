Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 11) – Wednesday 3rd March 2021

Vipers Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende ( 4 PM )

) Police Vs Mbarara City – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

There is much that meets the ordinary eye when a sportsman faces his former club or team per say.

Many a time, it is an emotional moment to reflect about the memories; sweet or sour and such times can evoke tears.

As the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers entertain Soltilo Bright Stars on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 during match day 11 of the Uganda Premier League, there will be such a scenario for different parties.

First, Vipers’ trio of Fred Kajoba Kisitu (head coach), Paul Kiwanuka (assistant coach) and midfielder Jamil Kalisa will all be up against a side that they once served optimally for seasons.

Vipers coach Fred Kajobe goes down on his knees to thank the Almighty for the win against Police Credit: John Batanudde

On the other hand, Soltilo Bright Stars has goalkeeper Edwin Bbule, Joseph Jjanjali and midfielder Methiodious Jjungu who featured at Kitende for Bunamwaya (now Vipers) and Vipers Juniors Team respectively.

But, Kajoba insists, his team at Soltilo Bright Stars is past and only focused on his work station at his current address.

“We closed that chapter though the memories remained but we have since moved on and tomorrow its purely going to be another affair. Its business and real business. We will enjoy fighting for three points as well.” Kajoba as quoted by the club website stated.

Siraj Sentamu, Bashiru Asiku and Ibrahim Orit join Ceasar Manzoki to celebrate a goal at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

The encounter against Soltilo Bright Stars comes at a time when the Venoms had just returned from a successful away trip against Onduparaka in Arua; Vipers won 3-1 at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium.

Ibrahim Orit, Ceasar Manzoki and Paul Mucurezi were all on target for Vipers.

This was the first time that Vipers won away in Arua since the Catarpillars’ inception.

Kajoba believes that the converting the created goal scoring opportunities has improved of late.

“We have worked on our finishing and we saw a couple of chances created against Onduparaka and we converted three into goals. We pray the boys can do better because all the teams are also doing well.” He added.

Yunus Sentamu, Daniel Sserunkuma and Muhammed Shaban are other options for the home team.

Siraje Sentamu and captain Halid Lwaliwa who missed the away contest in Arua return for the Soltilo Bright Stars.

Vipers SC’s Paul Mucurezi and Yunus Sentamu will be expected to carry their good form forward against Soltilo Bright Stars Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Missing:

Stylish midfielder Abraham Ndugwa and Milton Karisa will still be side-lined with injury.

The trio of Bobosi Byaruhanga, Azizi Kayondo and Richard Basangwa are all away with the Uganda U-20 team in Mauritania where they are set to play in the final against Ghana this coming Saturday.

Simon Peter Mugerwa and Baker Mbowa consult each other. They face Vipers away at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Soltilo Bright Stars:

Soltilo Bright Stars’ current coaches Baker Mbowa and Simon Peter Mugerwa are believers of possessive and attractive attacking football.

With the right homework executed, the duo will assemble a formidable competitive team with the right strategy to counter Vipers who are always a hard nut to crack at the St Mary’s Stadium.

There is a big boost for Soltilo Bright Stars after the timely recovery of midfielder Marvin Joseph from a head injury suffered against Police during the 2 all draw last Saturday.

Club marksmen, Samuel Ssemakatte Kayongo and Jjanjali are expected to be at their “A-game” against Vipers’ ever improving defence that has Bashir Asiku, Livingstone Mulondo, Lwaliwa, Paul Willa and Disan Galiwango.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ left back Ronald “Jjaja” Nkonge is keen to take on chidhood friend Disan Galiwango. They both featured at Mulusa Academy, Wobulenzi

Andrew Kaggwa, Ronald Nkonge, the towering Warren Bbuule, Allan Katwe, Derrick Ngoobi, Sulaiman Ssebunza are all important actors in the Soltilo Bright Stars’ backline.

Marvin Joseph, Emmanuel Loki, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, dreadlocked Augustine Kacancu and Ibrahim Kasinde are also great options in central midfield.

Kacancu and Vipers’ Yunus Sentamu will face off once again to rekindle the childhood memories from Katwe, Kasese in Western Uganda.

“Kacancu and I grew up together in Katwe, Kasese. We have been great friends since childhood. It will be exciting to reunite and enjoy the beautiful game” Ssentamu disclosed.

Joseph Jjanjali will face his former club, Vipers Credit: John Batanudde

Victory for any of the two sides in contest will mean a great deal.

Vipers seek return to the league summit and maximum points for Soltilo Bright Stars will dislodge Onduparaka from the 8th place.

Goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka passes the ball to defender Derrick “Kingo” Ngoobi. Bbule returns to St Mary’s,a fortress where he guided Bunamwaya (now Vipers) to the league crown

Tuesday 2nd March 2021 Results