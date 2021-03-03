The International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) has donated an assortment of equipment to Uganda’s current top T.T male player Moses Mpabwa Kamoga.

The donation has 6 pairs of playing rubbers, 5 bats, 72 balls, one pair of playing boots and one kit of truck suit.

This is part of the COVID-19 relief campaign that ITTF is fronting for several Table Tennis players across the world.

I am happy to have been among the few lucky people in Africa and the only one from East Africa to be selected because of the passion and energy I have put in the game here in my country especially. I will use these equipment to boost the game of Table Tennis in Uganda by distributing them among players especially the young players. Moses Mpabwa, Uganda Table Tennis Player

Mpabwa found challenges to clear the taxes attached to this donation and has to this effect appealed to Government to assist in waiving taxes on sports equipment.

“I appeal to Government to assist in waiving off taxes on sports equipment. URA levied over 50 dollars on such items yet they were very few” Mpabwa cried.

Already Mpabwa has shared the equipment with four players (two seniors and juniors apiece) affiliated to Mengo Table Tennis Club.

Mengo Table Tennis Club is a newly founded entity and will soon commence serious activities.

The game of Table Tennis was one of the sports activities severely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Profile:

Full-Names: Moses Mpabwa Kamoga

Parents: Joyce Namiiro and Hassan Kamoga (R.I.P)

Date of Birth: 25th May 1994

Place of Birth: Rakai District (* Grew up from Kiwawu, Mityana)

Education: Nakasero Primary (2001-2006), Gombe SS (2007-2012), MUBS (2013 – 2017)

*Graduate in Travel and Tourism Management

Table Tennis Career:

*Debut: Aged 8 years old while in Primary 3

*Clubs players for: Nakasero Table Tennis Club, Sekanyolya Systems, Betsafarz Table Tennis Club, MUBS Table Tennis Club, Swarthmore Table Tennis Club (Kenya), City Table Tennis Club (Kenya)

*Achievements: Won a number of Junior & Senior championships (Nsambya Open, Makerere Open, St Matia Mulumba Open, Uganda Open, Mbale Open), Won several medals at national and East African level in the Annual university games (1 gold, 3 silvers and 5 bronze medals)

Toughest Opponent: Sam Koture (France)

Role Models: George Iga (Uganda), Omar Assad (Egypt) & Zang Jike (China)