Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 11 – Wednesday, 3rd March 2021)

Police 3-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Vipers 2-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Police Football Club rallied from a goal down to outsmart Mbarara City 3-1 at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

On match day 11 of the Uganda Premier League, Mbarara City took the lead through Jude Ssemugabi three minutes to the half hour mark.

From then onwards, it was a show run by Hassan Mahmood who scored his first career hat-trick.

Mahmood got the equalizer for the 2005 Uganda Premier League champions two minutes before the mandatory half time break after heading home a Johnson Odongo cross from the left flank.

He returned with the second goal on the hour mark before getting the third in the 68th minute.

There were no further goals in this match as Police displaced KCCA from third place.

The Cops have now won 7 matches in 11 encounters with 23 points, 4 adrift from the leaders, Vipers.

Mbarara City consequently suffered their 5th loss in 11 games which leaves them in 13th position with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Vipers returned to the summit of the table standings with a 2-0 win at home over Soltilo Bright Stars.

Congolese forward Ceaser Manzoki and second half substitute Jamil Kalisa found the goals for the Venoms who travel to Western Uganda to play the Ankole Lions in their next engagement.

Next Matches:

Police visits the 16 time Uganda Premier League champions Sports Club Villa on Saturday, 6th March 2021 at the Army Military Stadium in Bombo.

On the same day, Mbarara City will be home to the reigning league champions Vipers at Kakyeka Stadium during the lunch time kick off.

Police XI Vs Mbarara City (Credit: Police FC Media)

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Dennis Rukundo, Ruben Kimera, George Kiryowa, Hassan Mahmood, Sylvester Ssemakula, Muwadda Mawejje, Frank Tumwesigye, Brian Muruli Mayanja, Johnson Odongo, Duncan Sseninde

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Henry Katongole, Tonny Kiwalazi, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Yusuf Ssozi, Musa Matovu, Mubaraka Nsubuga

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, Jasper Aheebwa, Karim, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Pistis Barenge, Ronald Edwok, Jude Ssemugabi, Bebe Swalik Ssegujja, Makueth Wol, Henry Kitegenyi

Subs: Emmanuel Opio (G.K), Ronald Otti, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Siraje Musindo, Huud Salim, John Adriko, Souleymane Bamba, Chato

Head coach: Sadiq Ssempigi