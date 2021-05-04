Eastern Region Football Association will host the 97th Assembly of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

In particular, Mbale city will be the exact host of this assembly which is elective in nature.

This elective assembly will be held on 21st August 2021 with the exact hotel yet to be confirmed by the Eastern Region Football Association.

The development was confirmed after the deliberations from the 24th FUFA Exco Meeting held on 30th April, 2021 at the board room of Executive House on the FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala.

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo chaired this executive meeting.

“The FUFA executive approved the Eastern Region Football Association to host the 97th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly on 21st August 2021 in Mbale City. The same Assembly will elect the new FUFA President and Executive into office for a four year term” a statement published on the FUFA website read.

Incumbent Magogo has expressed interest to seek re-election for another term in office.

Allan Alosious Ssewanyana and Mujib Kasule are other personalities who have declared their candidature for the top seat of Uganda’s football body.

It has been rumored that Onduparaka Chairman Bernard Atiku and Nyamityobora’s Ali Ssekatawa are also interested in the FUFA top seat.

For starters, the 96th Assembly was hosted by Kampala Region Football Association at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi.

In 2019, the assembly was in Adjumani by West Nile Region Football Association.

Meanwhile, the same executive meeting approved the appointment of Morley Byekwaso for the head coach job of Uganda U-23 (Kobs).

Byekwaso will be assisted by Simon Masaba, Stephen Kiggundu (goalkeepers’ coach) and Ivan Ssewanyana (physiotherapist).

List of FUFA Presidents since 1924: