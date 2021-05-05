Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Round of 16) – Return Leg

1st Leg – Round of 16:

Police qualified to the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter final stage despite a 1-0 slip away to Soltilo Bright Stars in the return leg at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Forward James Angu scored the only goal in the second leg of the round of 16.

Angu’s goal came in the 79th minute of the well contested game.

Despite the loss, Police qualified 4-2 on aggregate after a convincing 4-1 victory during the first leg played at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Sunday, 2nd May 2021.

In the first leg, Police scored through Ben Ocen (brace), Yusuf Ssozi and second half substitute Derrick Kakooza.

Joseph Janjali’s earlier equalizer turned out to be a mere consolation.

By and large, Police qualifies to the quarter final stage and will await eagerly for the draw on a date and venue yet to be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department.

Dancun Sseninde (left) and Ruben Kimera plan before executing a set piece against Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: Police FC Media)

Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) also progressed to the quarter finals of the 47th edition of this annual tournament.

KCCA convincingly overcame Maroons 3-0 in the return leg at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Left footed striker Sadat Happy Anaku, AFCON U-20 silver medallist Steven Sserwadda and second half substitute Juma Balinya found the goals for KCCA, a side now coached by Morley Byekwaso.

KCCA advanced 5-0 on aggregate since they had won the first leg 2-0 away at the Prisons stadium.

Away in Jinja city at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, BUL established a 2-1 lead over Kigezi Home Boyz during the first leg of the round of 16.

The return leg will be played at the Kabale Municipal Stadium on a date that shall be communicated.

Next Match:

Mbale Heroes host Proline in the return leg for the round of 16 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Thursday, 6th May 2021.

Proline leads 2-1 from the first leg with Noordin Bunjo and Savio Kabugo having scored for Proline.

Jamaldin Buchochera found the consolation for Mbale Heroes with a great diving header in the 80th minute.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup.