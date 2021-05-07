Mark Twinamatisko’s last appearance on the touchline as head coach at FUFA Big League entity Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club was during their 2-1 loss away to BUL in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16, first leg.

Twenty four hours later, the club released a statement confirming the end of the working relationship for the two parties with no specific details highlighted.

This followed a mutual consent of the two affected parties and the club emphasized there will be no further comment on the matter.

The management of Kigezi HomeBoyz Football Club (KHB FC) and the club Mr. Mark Twinamatsiko have today Thursday, May 06, 2021, agreed by mutual consent to end his employment with the club with immediate effect. The club recognizes his contribution towards the growth and development of KHB FC and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club Statement

Dismissal results:

With only six points fetched in as many as seven games played in the Rwenzori group of the FUFA Big League, management might have been forced to seek quick answers prior to the second round.

Therefore, in a bid to awaken the club’s aspirations, mutual termination of contract might have been envisaged as a lee-way to rebuild with the Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup return leg fast knocking on the doors and obviously, the second part of the FUFA Big League season.

Twinamatisko who holds a CAF licence B has been working alongside Lawrence Bakilanze.

During the previous season, the duo guided Kitara to promotion to the Uganda Premier League having also led The Saints to the promised land in the yester-year.

Twinamatisko played the promotional play-offs with Masindi based Dove before he left for Kitara.

In the top flight division, he was at the helm of Kirinya-Jinja S.S (now Busoga United) before he parted ways to concentrate on his native Free Stars Football Club, where he a co-director.

Way Forward:

To forge continuity of duties at the club, management has appointed academy coach Denis Tusabe to serve in the capacity of head coach but on interim basis as a permanent solution is sought.

Twinamatikso follows the long chain of coaches who have parted ways with their respective clubs in the second division (FUFA Big League).

First, Mbale Heroes let go of Stephen Pritchard even before kick of the FUFA Big League as he was replaced by his deputy Bobic Odowa. Odowa also saw the exit door to pave way for Hussein Kheri.

Gaddafi Football Club sacked Michael Ssebaggala and his assistant Michael Sebagala.