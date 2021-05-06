Stanbic Uganda Cup (1st Leg – Round of 16):

BUL 2-1 Kigezi Home Boyz

Jinja based Uganda Premier League club, BUL will travel 490 kilometers to Kabale Municipal Stadium to face Kigezi Home Boyz with a 2-1 lead in the return leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16.

BUL with head coach Alex Isabirye taking charge of his first game overcame the visitors in the first leg 2-1 at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city.

The game was defined and shaped with all the three goals coming inside the half hour mark.

Richard Wandyaka and Musa “Royalty” Esenu netted the goals for BUL and Denis Lubowa pulled off the consolation for Kigezi Home Boyz.

Wandyaka got the opening goal as early as the 6th minute.

Esenu doubled the lead with the second goal for the Eastern Giants on 22 minutes.

Two minutes later, Lubowa scored the consolation for the visitors with a well converted penalty past goalkeeper Abdul Kimera.

Lubowa’s goals means a lot for the Kigezi Home Boyz ahead of the return leg that will be played in the South Western part of the country.

The FUFA Competitions department is yet to come up with an official date of the return leg as the two clubs vie for the quarter final slot.

Other successful quarter finalists include Vipers, Express, Sports Club Villa, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA),Police and Wakiso Giants.

Meanwhile, the return leg of Mbale Heroes and Proline will be played on Thursday, 06 May 2021 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Proline has a 2-1 lead from the first leg played at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Skipper Noordin Bunjo (penalty) and Savio Kabugo scored for Proline whilst Mbale Heroes consolation was scored by captain Jamaldin Buchochera.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country on the continent in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Completed Round of 16 Matches: