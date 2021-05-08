The Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) voted into office two fresh delegates; Mansoor Kabugo and Roberts Kiwanuka to the August FUFA Assembly for the tenure 2021-2025

These two were voted by the UYFA delegates who convened under the Special Interest Groups (SIG’s) category at FUFA House, Mengo on Saturday, 08 May 2021.

The three man race conducted by the FUFA Electoral committee witnessed Kiwanuka tally the most votes, 18 to Kabugo’s 17 and incumbent Farouk Kigongo (2).

By close of business, Kiwanuka and Kabugo sailed through as the two successful candidates replacing Kigongo and Moses Matisko.

Roberts Kiwanuka casts his vote at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala on Saturday, 8th May 2021 during the elections of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) delegates

Kiwanuka, the director of Rays of Grace Football Academy is now the new chairman of Uganda Youth Football Association replacing Kigongo.

“I am humbled for the achievement reached. I thank the delegates who entrusted me with the mantle and I urge unity as we work for the common agenda of developing football from the grass-roots” an overwhelmed Kiwanuka disclosed moments after the tranquil polls.

Kabugo, director of Kampala Junior Team (KJT) also expressed gratitude upon being elected to the FUFA Assembly and vowed to serve without fear or favour.

“I am happy having been elected. Now, it is time to serve the beautiful game without fear or favour. Special thanks goes to the FUFA President Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo for his efforts towards developing youth football. I promise to work hand in hand with FUFA, academies and all stake holders towards the development of the game. It is time to work, lets get hands on. Creativity is the way forward” Kabugo stated.

Mansoor Kabugo

Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) delegates in a group photo at the FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

Other Special Interest Group (SIG) Delegates:

Besides the youth delegates, other special interest groups also elected their representatives to the FUFA Assembly.

Ronnie Kalema returned unopposed as the chairman of Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA).

The other two UFRA delegates are; Brian Miiro Nsubuga and Rosebell Rwamuyamba.

Livingstone Kyambadde was retained as the chairman of the Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA) and Frank Video Anyau the other delegate.

Deo Mutabazi is the Chairman of the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) with partner in crime, Anthony Tumwesigye the other delegate.

Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) chairperson is Hamza Jjunju with Patrick Lugemwa the other delegate.

1978 Uganda Cranes legendary goalkeeper Paul Ssali is the chairman of the Uganda Football Players Association whilst former Uganda Cranes and Express stylish playmaker Fred Tamale is the other delegate.

Justus Mugisha returned as the Uganda Schools Football Association (USFA) chairman with 23 votes.

Miriam Makeba tallied 22 votes to take the second slot as Elsie Namagambe had only one vote to trail.

Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) chairperson is Margaret Kubingi who scored 18 votes.

Owek. Florence Nkalubo Bagunywa is the second delegate after tallying 14 votes as Harriet Natabi trailed with just 9 votes.

Scovia Angeyango scored 15 votes to trounce Faridah Bulega (6 votes) to the delegate’s slot of FUFA Women Super League.

Justine Nambafu was unopposed in the FUFA Women Elite League.

Coming up next is the election of the FUFA Big League delegates who will join the 16 Uganda Premier League slots ahead of the 97th FUFA Elective Assembly in Mbale city.

Incumbent FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo has expressed the desire to serve for the third straight term in office.

Others are Hon. Allan Alizoious Ssewanyana (Katwe United FC Chairman) and Mujib Kasule (Proline FC director).

Nyamityobora’s Ali Ssekatawa and Onduparaka chairman Hon. Bernard Atiku are also rumoured to have been interested in the football body’s top seat.

Roberts Kiwanuka (left) with Mansoor Kabugo are the two delegates to represent the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) at the FUFA Assembly

FUFA Special Interest Groups Elections

Referees

Chairman: Ronnie Kalema (unopposed)

Ronnie Kalema (unopposed) Delegate: Brian Miiro Nsubuga (unopposed)

Brian Miiro Nsubuga (unopposed) Delegate: Rosebell Rwamuyamba (unopposed)

Coaches:

Chairman : Livingstone Kyambadde (unopposed)

: Livingstone Kyambadde (unopposed) Delegate: Frank Video Anyau (unopposed)

Beach Soccer:

Chairman: Deo Mutabazi (unopposed)

Deo Mutabazi (unopposed) Delegate: Anthony Tumwesigye (unopposed)

Futsal:

Chairman: Hamzah Jjunju (unopposed)

Hamzah Jjunju (unopposed) Delegate: Patrick Lugemwa (unopposed)

Players:

Chairman : Paul Ssali (unopposed)

: Paul Ssali (unopposed) Delegate: Fred Tamale (unopposed)

Schools:

Chairman: Justus Mugisha (23 Votes)

Justus Mugisha (23 Votes) Delegate: Miriam Makeba (22 Votes)

*Elsie Namagambe (1 Vote)

Youths

Chairman: Roberts Kiwanuka (18 Votes)

Roberts Kiwanuka (18 Votes) Delegate: Mansoor Kabugo (17 Votes)

*Farouk Kigongo (2 Votes)

Women:

Chairperson: Margaret Kubingi (18 Votes)

Margaret Kubingi (18 Votes) Delegate: Owek. Florence Nkalubo Bagunywa (14 Votes)

*Harriet Natabi (09 Votes)

FUFA Women Super League:

Delegate: Scovia Angeyango (15 Votes)

*Faridah Bulega (06 Votes)

FUFA Women Elite League: