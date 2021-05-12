Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 23)

Kitara 2-2 BUL

BUL Vipers 1-1 URA

URA Kyetume 2-3 Express

Express Police 0-0 KCCA

Kitara and BUL played to a 2-all stalemate at the Masindi Municipal Stadium during the Uganda Premier League on match day 23.

BUL squandered a 2-0 lead as the home side salvaged at least a point.

Joseph Ssemujju gave BUL the lead on 34 minutes with a well struck penalty.

The lead was doubled by the same player in the second minute of added time.

Patrick Kusemererwa pulled a goal back with 17 minutes to play.

The equalizer came through Edison Agondeze in the 88th minute.

Kitara goalkeeper Ivan Akera was named pilsner man of the match.

This was BUL’s 6th draw of the season which puts them on 27 points off 23 matches.

League debutants Kitara remain a struggling party with the fourth draw from 23 matches as they have only claimed 10 points.

Meanwhile, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers settled for a point apiece at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with one goal each.

URA took the first half lead through Cromwell Rwothomio before a late-late equalizer from Yunus Sentamu salvaged a point for the hosts.

Express recovered from a goal to beat Kyetume 3-2 at the Nakisunga Ssaza play-ground.

Erick Kenzo Kambale scored all the three goals for Express. Kyetume’s two goals came from Ezra Kizito Kaye and Ezra Bidda (penalty).

The Lugogo derby between Police and KCCA ended goal-less at the MTN Omondi Stadium.