FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 8)

Monday, May 17, 2021 Results:

Rwenzori Group: Terrazo and Tiles 3-1 Luwero United

Terrazo and Tiles Luwero United Elgon Group: Kataka 1-0 Calvary

Western Uganda based Terrazo and Tiles attained their first victory of the season when they beat Luwero United 3-1 during a Rwenzori group duel at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Emmanuel Balyejusa, age-less captain Patrick Waligo and Khamis Rwothomio scored the goals for Terrazo and Tiles.

Henry Musisi was on the mark for the visiting Luwero United.

Balyejusa struck the opening penalty past goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja.

Skipper Waligo added the second and Khamis Rwothomio sealed the win for Robert Ssekweyama on his first official day with Terrazo and Tiles.

Henry Musisi’s earlier equalizer turned out to be a mere consolation.

This was the first win for Terrazo and Tiles which takes them to 4 points but remain bottom lagging on the 8 team log.

Meanwhile, in the Kataka Football Club ascended to third on the Elgon group table stanings.

This followed a 1-0 win over visiting debutants Calvary at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on match day 8.

Tiff Kahande’s first half goal was the all-important strike for Kataka to attain maximum points.

Coached by Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango, Kataka has now won 5 matches out of 8 as they have fetched 15 points, one shy from the joint leaders Arua Hill and Gaddafi.

Calvary, newcomers from Yumbe district suffered their 5th loss and they remain on 10 points in the 5th position.

The FUFA Big League takes a break on Tuesday, 18th May 2021 and will return on the subsequent day when Nyamityobora hosts Luwero United at Kakyeka stadium.