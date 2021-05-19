Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei will attempt to break the 3000m world record at the Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Ostrava tonight.

The 24-year-old will be guided by pacing lights that will run along the track with the intention of breaking Daniel Komen‘s legendary 7:20.67 world record which has stood for nearly 25 years.

Cheptegei who set world records over 5000m and 10,000m last year will be at it again running alongside Australian 3,000m record holder Stewart McSweyn, who owns a PB of 7:28.02.

For viewers accross the Sub-Saharan Africa, the race will be available on DStv’s online streaming services – DStv Now and Showmax. The race will be LIVE on DStv’s Variety 3, Channel 228 at 8:45 PM (EAT).