In a bid to motivate the Ugandan athletes heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) in partnership with absa Bank Uganda Limited has offered Shs. 26,000,000.

This money is an addition to the first Shs. 54,5000,000 that the banking institution had offered for equipment and training towards the athletes’ preparation.

The dummy cheque was officially handed over to UOC chairman Dr. Donald Rukare by the absa managing director Mumba Kalifungwa at Kabira Country Club Hotel in Jacaranda hall.

Rukare lauded absa for the offer that he reasons will further motivate the team prior to the Olympic games in Japan.

“We are humbled for this offer from absa. Our athletes will be motivated to perform well.” Rukara stated in his brief speech.

Kalifungwa explained that by offering a seed funding to the athletes is clear testament that absa is concerned about the financial discipline for each one of them with a target to prosper in life.

We are offering a vote of thanks to UOC and the qualified athletes. It is a great honour to interract with you for the first time. We leverage this For Uganda and Africa to grow, we need to work together. We work to bring possibilities to life. We have also associated with golf (Uganda Open) and recently the captain’s bell. We put our money where the mark is. We are interested in seeing you succeed as a personal. We shall open for each of the athletes with a seed funding of Shs 1,000,000. absa managing director Mumba Kalifungwa

The Bombers’ team comprising of captain Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Ssemujju, Catherine Nanziri as well as a free-style swimmer Ambala Athaire and Halima Nakayi attended the event.

For starters, these games were supposed to be held in 2020 but were pushed ahead to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that rugged the entire globe.

The tentative qualified athletes for team Uganda:

Joshua Cheptegei (10,000 M & 5000M), Halima Nakaayi (800M), Winnie Nanyondo (1500M), Ronald Musagala (1500M), Albert Chemutai (3000M – Steeple chase), Peruth Chemutai (3000M – Steeple chase), Esther Chebet (10,000M), Abdallah Mande Kibet (10,000M), Stella Chesang (5000M), Sarah Chelengat (5000M), Juliet Chekwel (Marathon), Immaculate Chemutai (Marathon), Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon), Filex Chemonges (Marathon), Fred Musobo (Marathon), Solomon Munnyo Mutai (Marathon), Geofrey Kusuro (Marathon), Jackson Kiprop (Marathon), Robert Chemonges (Marathon), Benjamin Kiplagat (3000M Steeple Chase), Racheal Zena Chebet (10,000M), Leni Shida (400M), Oscar Chelimo (5000M), Kathleen Noble (Rowing – Single scull), Musa Shadir Bwogi (Boxing – Welterweight), David Kavuma Semujju, Ambala Athaire (Swimming)