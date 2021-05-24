1st Charity Boxing Event: 25th June 2021

At Fast Fusion Sports Arena, Bugolobi – Kampala

Charges:

Tables : 2M (Platinum), 1.5 M (Gold), 1M (Silver)

: 2M (Platinum), 1.5 M (Gold), 1M (Silver) Tickets: 100,000 (VIP), 50,000 (VIP), 20,0000/= (ordinary)

The girl child in sport needs a firm supportive hand, one that will motivate her spiritually (emotionally), financially, physically, materially and otherwise.

Many talented female sports personalities, particularly in the third world developing countries have been neglected and many virtually struggle to make ends meet.

From limited competitions, the girl child in sport also suffers from inadequate training sessions, meagre equipment, discrimination, sexual assaults issues and resilience from parents, guardians or caretaker families to participate in sporting events.

It is upon this background therefore, that, boxing enthusiasts through the Nara Promotionz company and betting firm Paragon Bet have partnered with the management of the Bugolobi based Fast Sports Fusion Arena and Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) to organize a charity boxing event meant to solicit financial resources to support the female boxers.

Hussein Babu Lubowa (extreme right) during the official launch of the charity boxing event at Kabalagala

This support will be needed to procure the basic equipment as boxing gear like gloves, face shields, boots, sleves and shorts, mouth guards and the other essentials as food, sanitary pads among others.

The Charity boxing official launch was held at the main headquarters of Paragon Bet in Kabalagala, Kampala on Monday,24th May 2021, barely a month to the date of the event (25th May 2021).

During the launch, Paragon Bet announced the support of Shs. 10,000,000 towards the cause.

Paragon Bet offered shs. 10,000,000 towards the noble cause

In attendance, were some of the professional male golfers who will spice up the night as well as a host of female fighters.

The East Coast trio of Linda Atoo (58Kg), Hassan Fatuma (58 Kg) and Latifah Nakawesi (60 Kg) were joined by those from Kyengera boxing club as Zahara Nandawula (60 Kg), Musa “Pain” Sharua Ndagire (57 kg).

“It is very humbling to have fights organized for us so that female boxers are also recognized. I am more than set to face my opponent on that day. I have been training very well” Ndagire confidently stated.

The launch of the event was also graced by Mammadi Khalis (director Paragon Gaming), Hussein Babu Lubowa (director, Paragon Bet), veteran coach Juma Nsubuga, among others.

Professional fights:

John Sserunjogi will take on Kalifani “Miti” Muduuda, Musa Ntege faces Saidi Chako, Abdul Sebute will be against Iga Remmy, among others.

Kalifani “Miti” Mududa will take on John Sserunjogi in the super middle weight

Undercards:

Some of the undercard fights will include; Mubarak Seguya against Farouq Tuwuliza, John “ Weekend” Katongole shall face Jowali Kalenzi, Ali Muhammad Sserunkuma faces Jamil Kayiwa and Juma Iga will take on James Mutumwa.

Other partners include UPDF, Fast Sports Fushion, Metro FM 90.8, Wardz modeling agency, pink foods and Good luck promotions.

VVIP tickets cost 100,000/= each, with VIP at 50,000/= and 20,000/= for ordinary spectators.

Tables range from 2,000,000/= (platinum), 1,500,000/= (gold) to 1,000,000/= (silver).