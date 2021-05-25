Goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi has completed a move to Danish outfit Boldklubben af 1893 (B 93). The Shot stopper joins the club on a one-year loan deal with an option of signing on a permanent basis.

Karungi who has been captain at FUFA Women Super League outfit, She Corporate based in Nakawa departed Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning (at 4:20am) aboard Turkish Airlines.

Vanessa Edith Karungi at Entebbe International Airport.

Despite the deal taking longer to materialize due to travel restrictions (delays in getting the visa), the process was eventually completed and the player had to join her new club.

B 93 is based in Danish capital Copenhagen, playing in the Kvinde 1. division which is the second highest division of women’s football in Denmark.

Currently, the league is at a playoff stage with the top 6 teams from the Kvinde 1. division facing off and the top two at the end of a round robin format qualifying to the Elitedivisionen which is the top tier league.

She Corporate where Karungi has been playing had a big role in making sure the deal comes through and the club bid farewell to the shot stopper on Sunday with a party held at MUBS.

Vanessa Karungi played at the just concluded FUFA Women Super League in Njeru.

According to the Club CEO, Mathias Kakulu, B 93 through a football agent Frank Peterson approached them after watching one of their games online.

“The club made contact with us after watching our game against Kampala Queens in 2019 via the Club Facebook page. They were impressed with the performance of the player and the discussions started.” Kakulu told Kawowo Sports.

She Corporate won the game 4-0 thanks to goals from Aisha Namubiru, Favour Nambatya, Susan Atim and Dorcus Namukisa. This was the last game to be played in the 2019/20 season before the season was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Karungi in action against Kampala Queens, a game which caught the attention of her new club B 93.

Karungi couldn’t hide her delight about the deal and indicated she will work hard to impress at the new club.

“I feel so happy since it is a very big opportunity for me and the Ugandan players at large. It is therefore, my responsibility to work harder and represent my fellow players back home well because Uganda has got a good number of talented players and this can be a gate pass for more to realise the dream of joining paid up ranks,” said a jolly Karungi.

The goalkeeper lauded She Corporate for the efforts in making sure the deal materializes but also availing her with an opportunity to play.

“I am so thankful to the management of She corporates FC and the Club Chairman Richard Kawere for the great opportunity, my coaches, fellow players, the fans, media, FUFA, and my family for the endless support and I promise to not let them down so as to achieve more in my football career.”

At B93, Karungi will team up with fellow countrywoman Natasha Sherazi who featured for the Crested Cranes in an International friendly with Kenya 2016 but has since then not earned a call.

Natasha Sherazi (middle) talks to coach Magidah Nantanda (left) and Stella Nassuna Kaliba during a training session (Credit: FUFA)

About Karungi

Full Names: Vanessa Edith Karungi

Date of birth: 8 th November 1999

November 1999 Place of birth: Fort Portal

Parents: Franics Byamukama and Betty Akello Otekat

School Attended:

Primary – Kyebambe Girls Primary School

Secondary – Kyebambe Girls Secondary School, St. Mary’s Kitende, Kakungulu Memorial SS and Mukono High School

University – MUBS where she has been pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce

Clubs

2016 –She Corporate

2016-2018 – Olila High School

2018-2021 – She Corporate

Honours