Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021:

Round of 16 (Return Leg): Kigezi Home Boyz 1-2 BUL (*BUL qualified 4-2 on aggregate)

BUL completed a double over Kigezi Home Boyz during the round of 16 stage of the Stanbic Uganda Cup tournament played at Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Second half substitutes Musa Esenu and teenager Owen Mukisa were on target for the visitors who qualified for the quarter finals with a 4-2 aggregate score.

Jonathan Mutesa’s opener for Kigezi Home Boyz turned out to be a mere consolation.

Owen Mukisa was the hero with the match winner with about four minutes to end the match (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Earlier, BUL had missed the opportunity to take the lead when a penalty kick by Joseph Ssemujju was saved by goalkeeper.

The penalty was awarded by referee John Bosco Kalibala following a foul by Henry Mugoya onto Ssemujju himself.

Against the run of play, Kigezi Home Boyz took the lead through Mutesa as they led the opening stanza 1-0.

BUL introduced Esenu for Deogracious Ojok at the start of the second half. It took Esenu 15 minutes to score the equalizer.

17 year old Mukisa was introduced for in the 80th minute for Simon Peter Oketch.

BUL head coach Alex Isabirye congratulates Owen Mukisa (Credit: BUL FC Media)

It took the teenager three minutes before he headed home the winner.

BUL thus sealed the last quarter final slot and will now face Proline this Friday (28th May 2021) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

BUL XI vs Kigezi Home Boyz. BUL will take on Proline in a two legged quarter final duel (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Proline ejected Mbale Heroes 3-1 on aggregate at the round of 16; after a 2-1 home win at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo as well as a 1-0 away win at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the quarter final duel between Vipers and Sports Club Villa ended 1-all at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Second half substitute Lawrence Tezikya gave Vipers the lead before Ronald Ssekiganda powerfully headed home the equalizer in the second of the five added minutes.

Both clubs will return to action on 2nd June 2021 at the Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo.

The second quarter final (first leg) will be played on Wednesday, 26th May 2021 between Express and KCCA at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.