Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Round of 16) – Return Leg:

Mbale Heroes 0-1 Proline (*Proline advances 3-1 on aggregate)

Proline is the seventh club confirmed at the quarter final stage of the 47th edition in the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup tournament.

The blue and yellow stripped outfit ejected fellow FUFA Big League outfit Mbale Heroes 1-0 during the return leg at the round of 16, to qualify 3-1 on aggregate.

Ibrahim Ssendi scored the lone goal of the game in the 26th minute during a match fans were barred from accessing the ground as a directive from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) because of earlier violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).

Both sides finished the match with 10 men Proline’s Norman Kugonza and the hosts’ Joshua Opima after straight red cards by referee Henry Musisi.

On aggregate, Proline progress 3-1 having won the first leg 2-1 – thanks to two first half goals by their long serving captain Noordin Bunjo (penalty) and defender Savio Kabugo’s curling left footed shot past substitute goalkeeper Hilbert Hatimu.

Mbale Heroes’ dread-locked captain Jamaldin Buchochera scored a diving header in the 80th minute to give them hope coming to the return leg.

Savio Kabugo congratulated by Gerald Kirya after scoring against Mbale Heroes (Credit: John Batanudde)

Proline makes the quarter final grade where clubs as Vipers, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Sports Club Villa, Express, Police and Wakiso Giants have already qualified.

These will be joined by either BUL or Kigezi Home Boyz who face off in the return leg on a yet to be communicated date.

During the first leg at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, BUL won 2-1 with Richard Wandyaka and Musa “Royalty” Esenu scoring inside the first 20 minutes to take a 2-0 lead.

Denis Lubowa pulled off the consolation for Kigezi Home Boyz with a 24th minute penalty past goalkeeper Abdul Kimera.

The quarter final draw will be held next week on the exact date and venue yet to be confirmed.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country on the continent in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Completed Round of 16 Matches: