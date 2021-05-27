AFCON Beach Soccer 2021:

Group A: Senegal 3-1 Tanzania

Friday, 28th May (Semi-final): Uganda Vs Mozambique – Saly beach (7:15 PM, East African Time)

The Uganda National beach soccer team (Sand Cranes ) is one win away from securing the FIFA World Cup beach soccer ticket.

This development comes after qualification to the semi-finals at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beach soccer finals in Senegal.

Uganda qualified out of group A alongside the hosts (Senegal) following the Terenga Lions’ 3-1 win over Tanzania during the pool’s last group.

The result meant that Senegal topped group A with the maximum 6 points off 2 matches and Uganda who had beaten Tanzania 4-3 made the semi-final grade as the second best team.

Isma Kawawulo scored a brace with Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and Swalleh Ssimbwa also on target for Uganda Sand Cranes against Tanzania.

Uganda Sand Cranes forward Baker Lukooya acrobatically executes an over head kick against Tanzania (Credit: FUFA Media)

Earlier, the hosts had humiliated Uganda 5-1 in the group A opener.

Uganda will now face Mozambique in the semi-finals on Friday, 28th May 2021 at the Saly beach soccer stadium.

A victory for the semi-finalists will ensure Africa’s two tickets to the coveted FIFA World Cup beach soccer finals that will be staged in Russia later this year.

“The qualification to the semi-finals is a dream come true. We shall play our game against Mozambique with one heart and determination” assistant coach Bashir Mutyaba disclosed.

Uganda Sand Cranes assistant coach Bashir Mutyaba

The technical team that also has head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge will have to critically plan for the duel as it means life or death to team Uganda.

Uganda Sand Cranes players available in Senegal:

Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University – Goalkeeper and Captain), Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente – Goalkeeper), Ronald Mutebi (St Lawrence University – Goalkeeper), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC), Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)