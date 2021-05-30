AFCON Beach Soccer 2021:

Third Place : Morocco 5-3 Uganda

: Morocco Uganda Final: Senegal 4-1 Mozambique

Uganda Sand Cranes will return home from the 2021 Africa Beach Soccer Tournament empty handed.

This comes after finishing fourth in a championship where they were taking part for the very first time.

North Africans Morocco beat the CECAFA representatives 5-3 during the third place play off match at Saly Portudal beach soccer stadium on Saturday, 29th May 2021.

This match was proceeded by the main final between hosts Senegal and Mozambique.

During the third place, Morocco scored their goals through a brace apiece by Rabi Aboutalbi and Nassim El Hadaoui as well as Yassir Abada’s other goal.

The three consolation goals for Uganda came from Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (brace) and Baker Lukooya.

Uganda Sand Cranes’ Baker Lukooya (right) in action against Morocco during the third place match (Credit: FUFA Media)

Meanwhile, Senegal won their sixth title overcoming Mozambique 4-1 in a one-sided final.

Senegal clinched gold with a championship trophy as Mozambique settled for silver and Morocco won bronze.

Senegal and Mozambique will represent Africa at the 2021 FIFA World Cup beach soccer finals in Moscow city, Russia (19th – 29th August).

Uganda’s team delegation returns on Monday, 31st May 2021 (12:55 am) aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

It is my pleasure to extend the honest appreciation for the support, air play and encouragement you showered to the Uganda Sand Cranes during the AFCON beach soccer Senegal 2021 tournament. I believe that together, we stand the biggest chance to promote and obtain the biggest brand for our game in the time to come so that we bounce back stronger on the continent. It was a such a great experience and a lot has been learnt. The future is bright. Julius Mutebi Bazzeketta, Uganda Sand Cranes media officer

Uganda Sand Cranes team that took on Morocco in the third place play off match (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda’s Delegation to the AFCON 2021 Beach Soccer Tournament:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University BSC), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente BSC), Mutebi Ronald (St Lawrence University BSC)

Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC),Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC),Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)

Officials:

Leader of delegation: Hamid Juma