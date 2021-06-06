Crews were treated to a mix rally of dry and wet routes as the national championship headed to Kasanda in Central Uganda for the fourth round of the extended season.

A sudden down pour in stage four called for different notes as crews raced through the slippery narrow stages of Kasanda.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya convincingly led the rally from the start to the end to claim the victory on Saturday.

In the Mitsubishi EvoX, the Pilipili rally crew topped five of the six stages to assert enroute to victory. They completed the event in 1hr:23:34.

It was the second national event for Mangat since his return from Sabbatical.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga proved they are on a mission to claim the NRC title.

They finished in a comfortable second position albeit 2minutes and 25seconds behind to maintain the championship.

Duncan leads the standings with 270points.

“This is the first event we have done with 100% closed routes, we didn’t encounter anything like bodas in the routes like before.

“We got overheating challenges right from stage one which forced us to race without antilags on. But this proved a blessing in disguise, probably without that challenge would be out with our intended pace,” explained Nsubuga, Duncan Mubiru’s co-driver.

“We got good points for the championship, but still we remain on 50/50 percentage with other crews. Title is still wide open, anyone can still claim it,” he added.

Rajiv Ruparelia and Enoch Olinga hanged on to take their VW Polo to third place.

Rajiv Ruparelia in action Credit: John Batanudde

Hassan Alwi finished fourth to go second on the NRC leaderboard with 230points; 40points behind leader Duncan Mubiru.

Fred Busulwa and Joseph Bogole dropped to third on the leaderboard after finishing in fifth position on Saturday.

Abdul Kateete settled for sixth while Omar Mayanja came through seventh position overall.

Omar Mayanja Credit: John Batanudde

In Clubman rally championship(CRC), Mark Lubega and Unissan Bakunda landed their maiden victory in the category.

Mark Lubega Credit: John Batanudde

Faisal Kayiira finished second while Mustafa Mukasa in third.

In the two-wheel category, Ibrahim Lubega won the event to extend his lead on the championship to 65 points

Edward Kirumira finished second to maintain his second position on the championship with Godfrey Nsereko finishing third.

NRC top five drivers

Duncan Mubiru 270points

Hassan Alwi 230

Fred Busulwa 225

Omar Mayanja 200

Jas Mangat 180