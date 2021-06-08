For the third time in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season, West Nile-based Onduparaka Football Club has parted ways with a coach.

Former Uganda Cranes international Joseph Harold Mutyaba is the latest coach to depart the club unceremoniously after the club management confirmed his sacking on Tuesday, 8th June 2021.

The reason for Mutyaba’s sacking stems from the dismal performances since his appointment in late March 2021.

In the 10 matches handled, Mutyaba managed two victories, suffered 6 defeats and played to two draws.

Before Mutyaba came in, the Caterpillars had lost Vialli Bainomugisha who incidentally resigned after reported accumulated arrears in salaries and unpaid sign-on fees.

When Mutyaba was hired, he worked with former assistant coach Abu Mubarak Wamboya who also later resigned, complaining of unpaid salaries.

Way forward

The club management has identified Morris Adiga as the interim head coach until the end of the season.

Adiga will work alongside Louis Kizito and Ibrahim Kongo as assistants.

Onduparaka is currently 12th on the 16-team log with 28 points with four matches to end the season.

Next matches

The Caterpillars visit Kyetume and Vipers before playing two home matches against Police and UPDF.