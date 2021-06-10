FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 13 Results)

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 0-0 Luwero United

Luwero United Ndejje University 2-3 Proline

Proline Kigezi Home Boyz 3-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Terrazo and Tiles Water 3-2 Nyamityobora

Elgon Group:

Maroons 1-0 Kataka

Kataka Gaddafi 0-0 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Paidha Black Angels 1-4 Calvary

Calvary Blacks Power 0-1 Mbale Heroes

Tooro United Football Club dearly missed the opportunity to seal a direct slot to the Uganda Premier League on match day 13 of the 2021 FUFA Big League.

A goal-less home draw with Luwero United postponed the celebration parties and festivities for Tooro United who only required maximum points to seal the feat.

Denis Ojara in action for Tooro United

Referee Ronald Kirangwa pointed to the spot deep in the added minutes after 90 minutes but on two occasions; Tooro United missed from 12 yards – thanks to the effort of Luwero United goalkeeper Herman Mugoya.

First, Denis Ojara missed the initial penalty before the second one was also missed by Isaac Mpagi upon retake after the goalkeeper had hurriedly moved off his line before the kicker’s shot.

Tooro United has another chance to make it count when they host Kigezi Home Boyz this Saturday at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in Kabowa.

Second placed Proline made easy work of Ndejje University with a 3-2 victory on the road.

Proline now has 26 points from 13 matches, two points from the Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United.

Meanwhile, Kigezi Home Boyz beat Terrazo and Tiles 3-0 in a one sided encounter.

The defeat to the Mbarara based entity confirmed relegation to the Western region league.

Water edged Nyamityobora 3-2 at the Kavumba Recreational stadium in Wakiso.

Despite the loss, Nyamityobora is already assured of a play-off slot.

Action between Tooro United and Luwero United at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium

Unbeaten Arua Hill needs a point from the remaining final game to seal a direct slot to the Uganda Premier League.

Hussein Mbalangu’s coached side played to a goal-less draw away to Gaddafi at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city.

Arua Hill now has 27 points, three points off Gaddafi who visit Calvary on the final day of the regular season.

At the Prisons Stadium in Luzira, Maroons piped visiting Kataka 1-0 courtesy of creative midfielder Solomon Walusimbi’s strike.

Blacks Power lost 1-0 at home to visiting Mbale Heroes whilst already relegated Paidha Black Angels suffered a humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Calvary at the Bar Okoro play ground in Zombo.