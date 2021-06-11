The 2021 FUFA Big League regular season will officially climax on Sunday, 13th June with 8 matches at various playgrounds across the country.

It is a make-or-break for a couple of clubs who will earn direct promotion with victories on the day.

Rwenzori Group leaders Tooro United entertain Kigezi Home Boyz at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in Kabowa with the quest for maximum points to return to the Uganda Premier League.

With 28 points, Tooro United is two points clear of second placed Proline who host Water in their final game at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Veteran coach Edward Golola, head coach at Tooro United has called upon his players to raise their “A” game and seal the direct berth to the Uganda Premier League.

Golola was addressing the media during the club’s official unveiling of the team’s new kit by betting firm 1XBet at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo on Friday, 11th June 2021.

Edward Golola, Tooro United head coach

For starters, 1XBet offered Shs 113, 860,000 to the management of Tooro United Football Club.

“We have the ball in our court. I request the players to raise their game and seal it on Sunday. There will be no playing games. We need direct qualification to avoid playoff pressures and politicking. I have talked to the players and they are aware of the task ahead of them,” Golola disclosed.

On Tuesday, Tooro United was denied the opportunity for direct promotion when they played to a goalless draw with visiting Luwero United.

As if lady luck had eluded them, they even missed two penalties; one by Denis Ojara and another by Isaac Mpagi in the closing minutes of the game.

Denis Ojara, Tooro United striker

Should Tooro United attain maximum points on Sunday, then, their qualification will have been sealed automatically.

Failure to get maximum points and Proline defeats Water at Lugogo will mean Proline will return to the Uganda Premier League directly.

Marvin Oshaba is the top scorer for Tooro United with 8 goals

Elgon Group:

Arua Hill needs a point from their last fixture against already relegated Paidha Black Angels at the Barifa Stadium in Arua.

Hussein Mbalangu’s coached side has 27 points, three points clear of second placed Gaddafi.

Gaddafi travels to Calvary on Sunday and can only attain the direct slot should they win by more than 6 goals with prayers that Arua Hill falters at home.

In other closing matches on the final day, Maroons host Blacks Power at Luzira Prisons ground and Mbale Heroes face Kataka in the epic Mbale derby.

The other derby will be in the Rwenzori group between Nyamityobora against relegated Terrazo and Tiles at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city.

Luwero United will host Ndejje University in a contest that either side wishes to win to be safe from the relegation monster.

Three clubs will be promoted from the FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League.