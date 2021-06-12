Futsal Super League 2021:
1st Semi-final: Park 1-0 Mengo
2nd Semi-final: Big Talent Soccer Academy 4-3 Synergy
Big Talent Soccer Academy stormed the final of the 2021 Futsal Super League in style after a spirited 4-3 victory at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 12th June.
Team captain Faizal Wabyoona led by example with a brace before Herbert Asiimwe and Akram Katende added the other goals.
Travis Mutyaba, Kevin Kyeyune and skipper Yasin Sabir got Synergy’s three goals.
Mutyaba opened the scoring with a well struck penalty to give Synergy the lead.
Kyeyune added the second off a cool sublime finish; making it 2-0 in the opening half.
Ronald Kaye was sent off for Big Talent Soccer Academy after unsporting conduct.
Big Talent Soccer Academy staged a gallant fighting; pulling a goal back through Wabyoona who tapped into the net after a well laid ball from Farouk Tumwesigye.
Katende equalized with a penalty on the stroke of half time as the opening half ended 2-all.
Sabir made it 3-2; restoring Synergy’s lead as the second half kicked off with a superb left footed finish in an acute angle.
Tumwesigye missed the opportunity to find the equalizer as his shot kissed the cross bar.
The equalizer eventually arrived from Wabyoona with a finish off his left foot for a tense finish.
Katende missed a penalty as Big Talent Soccer Academy pressed forward a break-through but Assimwe’s bullet penalty on the stroke of full time won the day.
Big Talent Soccer Academy will now face Park in the final of the league.
Park smiled 1-0 over Mengo in the first semi-final show-down with captain Iddi Babu scoring the all important goal.
In the third place play off, Mengo will take on Synergy to determine who finishes third and fourth respectively.