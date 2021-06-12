Futsal Super League 2021:

1st Semi-final: Park 1-0 Mengo

2nd Semi-final: Big Talent Soccer Academy 4-3 Synergy

Big Talent Soccer Academy stormed the final of the 2021 Futsal Super League in style after a spirited 4-3 victory at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 12th June.

Team captain Faizal Wabyoona led by example with a brace before Herbert Asiimwe and Akram Katende added the other goals.

Big Talent Soccer Academy players and officials celebrate

Travis Mutyaba, Kevin Kyeyune and skipper Yasin Sabir got Synergy’s three goals.

Mutyaba opened the scoring with a well struck penalty to give Synergy the lead.

Kyeyune added the second off a cool sublime finish; making it 2-0 in the opening half.

Ronald Kaye was sent off for Big Talent Soccer Academy after unsporting conduct.

Faizal Wabyoona in action for Big Talent Soccer Academy

Big Talent Soccer Academy staged a gallant fighting; pulling a goal back through Wabyoona who tapped into the net after a well laid ball from Farouk Tumwesigye.

Katende equalized with a penalty on the stroke of half time as the opening half ended 2-all.

Sabir made it 3-2; restoring Synergy’s lead as the second half kicked off with a superb left footed finish in an acute angle.

Tumwesigye missed the opportunity to find the equalizer as his shot kissed the cross bar.

The equalizer eventually arrived from Wabyoona with a finish off his left foot for a tense finish.

Big Talent team against Synergy

Katende missed a penalty as Big Talent Soccer Academy pressed forward a break-through but Assimwe’s bullet penalty on the stroke of full time won the day.

Big Talent Soccer Academy will now face Park in the final of the league.

Park smiled 1-0 over Mengo in the first semi-final show-down with captain Iddi Babu scoring the all important goal.

Synergy Team against Big Talent

In the third place play off, Mengo will take on Synergy to determine who finishes third and fourth respectively.