Ugandan female sprinter Shida Leni is impressed by her progress after she ran a season’s best at the World Athletics Continental tour in Geneva on Saturday.

Leni posted 51.81 to make sixth place and even though her time is still short of the Olympic qualification mark for the women’s 400m (51.35), she is pleased with her new milestone.

After the race, Leni shared on her Instagram page; “Happy with my progress here in Geneva. A season’s best of 51.81 – still chasing the Olympic standard, getting closer.

She added; “I will keep giving it everything as I go for my dreams. Thanks for having me at your amazing meeting @atleticageneve.”

For Shida to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, she will have to summon a better performance than that of the 400m Silver Medal (51.64) at the 2019 World University Games held in Naples, Italy.