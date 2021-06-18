Five Ugandan crews will take part in this month’s Kenya Safari rally, a World Rally Championship (WRC) event in Nairobi city.

Ronald Sebuguzi, Yasin Nasser, Kepher Walubi, Duncan Mubiru and Hassan Alwi will fly the Ugandan flag aloft as they debut in a world rally event that will cover a total of 320.19kilometres in 18 competitive stages.

Sebuguzi alongside Anthony Mugambwa in the Mitsubishi EvoX have received a monetary boost of UGX25 million cash sponsorship from Shell V-Power, a premium fuel that cleans and protects engines.

The three-time Uganda National Rally Champion has thus vowed to produce an “A” performance at the event that starts on 23rd June 2021.

Ronald Sebuguzi (middle)

“I look forward to representing my country at this prestigious motor-sporting event. I am grateful to Shell V-Power for the support that they have offered to me through the years as a professional racer. I have, for the past 10 years, used Shell V Power which has a high-octane level that maximizes the performance of my car making it a road warrior,” Sebuguzi said as he received the dummy cheque at Shell Bugolobi in Kampala on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The June 23 – 27 event is back on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar after a 19-year absence. It was regarded as one of motorsport’s most prestigious and celebrated events of its time before it departed the series in 2002.

Team Sebuguzi receives the Shs 25,000,000 dummy cheque

I appreciate Ronald and his fellow drivers for the hard work they have continuously put in the game. Shell V-Power is proud to be part of the journey, working with champions like Ronald Sebuguzi. Through this sponsorship, we are fueling his ambitions to represent our country at this prestigious motorsport event. Mark Mutungi, Fuels Manager, Vivo Energy Uganda

In Uganda, Shell V-Power has a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to the growth of racing through sponsorships of rallying talent and sporting events that include the National Rally Championships, Pearl of Africa Rally, Kabalega rally and the National Motocross championships.

“We reiterate our commitment to growing rallying and racing as a sport in Uganda through offering support to both the drivers and the sporting events. This year, that will be no different,” Mutungi added.

Ronald Sebuguzi through a muddy section during a competitive section (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Nasser will be navigated by Ali Katumba in a Subaru Impreza GVB and Kepher Walubi will compete in a Mitsubishi EvoX, navigated by Siraj Kyambadde in a Mitsubishi EvoX.

The rally makes a return to the World Rally Championship series for the first time since 2002.

In that year, only one crew of Charles Muhangi and Frank Nekusa (both deased), registered for the event.

The years before, Emma Katto and Karim Hirji represented the “Pearl of Africa” country.

The Kenya government is the major funder of the Safari rally where over 20 African crews will take part.

More than 2million dollars has been invested in the African round.