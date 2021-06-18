Desperate times have time immemorial called for desperate measures.

As Kyetume Football Club approaches the final three games of the 2021-22 Uganda Premier League, they do so more like on life support system.

The latest 3-1 slip at home to Mbarara City resulted to the immediate resignation of head coach Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja.

In the 27 games played thus far, the Slaughters have managed just 5 wins, 8 stalemates and succumbed to 14 defeats as they lie third from bottom with 23 points in the relegation zone.

To counter the final 3 matches, Kyetume has appointed former coach David Katono Mutono until the end of the season.

“I am very ready to work with Kyetume Football Club. This is my club and will serve to the best of my expectations to ensure that we beat relegation” Mutono disclosed.

For starters, Mutono has been employed previously at this very club as assistant coach.

Mutono’s contract had ended in July 2020 and has been unemployed since that time.

The club has had a turbulent time having been served by different coaches; first Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, then Alex Isabirye and later Mayanja who worked with Jimmy Kintu.

With Mayanja out of sight, the club has now turned to Mutono to oversee the operations in the technical docket.

Mutono, a CAF “B” licensed tactician will work with Kintu as the immediate assistant.

He has previously worked at Misindye, Soana (now Tooro United), Seeta United, Buganda Province and the first stint at Kyetume as assistant coach.

David Katono Mutono

The last three games:

Kyetume’s next three games will include two away duels and one home match.

First, Kyetume visits Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreational stadium on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021.

Three days later, they will play host to Onduparaka at the Nakisunga ssaza play ground on Saturday, 26th June 2021.

The Slaughters will then wind up with an away contest against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Wednesday, 30th June 2021.

Detailed Profile: