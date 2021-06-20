Every young footballer world over sets realistic targets among which is to earn from the beautiful game and play for their national teams, among other goals.

Towering Tooro United Football Club center forward Denis Ojara has two dreams that he is working tirelessly to achieve; play for the national senior team (Uganda Cranes) and join a professional club in the diaspora.

My main target is to play for national team and play professional games and to be a player who every once talk about good things about. Denis Ojara, Tooro United Football Club striker

Dennis Ojara in action at Tooro United against Kigezi United

Standing at 6 feet, Ojara recently guided Tooro United to the Star Times Uganda Premier League after a second in the second tier division, Star Times FUFA Big League.

He reflects upon the concluded 2021 season that was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the 2021 season in the FUFA Big League; It was not easy to finish it because we got a lot of challenges. First of all, Covid-19 affected at start of the season, but being with togetherness and having a good coach it help us to stand strong and we worked hard to get what we wanted. Denis Ojara, Tooro United Football Club striker

Denis Ojara in action for Tooro United against Luwero United

Team work:

Ojara singles out the teamwork element among other factors that helped them to achieve the promotion target.

“Team work helped us a great deal. We had spent a lot of time without playing football and people were not seeing me but now being with a team Tooro United it moved me from darkness to lightness were everyone can see me. And it brought me back to fight for national team.” Ojara who played only two games in the regular season and assisted once adds.

Denis Ojara having breakfast

Dennis Ojara chest controls a high ball

Appreciation token:

Ojara sings praise to the Tooro United technical team, teammates, club management, the media and fans that all worked collectively to help them attain promotion.

I am humbled for the work done by the team management led by the president Madam Alice Namatovu, technical team spurred by the head coach Edward Golola and all his assistants, media, fans and everybody. Thanks for the love for us and care the show us may God give them blessings day by day were the go. For the special fans, I appreciate the love showered to us and I promise to them we continue giving them happiness for the next level we are in now. My last word for every one’s out there put on face mask and wash your hands to stay safe. Denis Ojara, Tooro United FC Striker

Tooro United head coach Edward Golola (right) welcomes Denis Ojara at Tooro United

Ojara signed a three year employment contract with Tooro United last September after being released by Vipers Sports Club as a free agent.

He studied at Gulu High School (S1), Bishop Negri (S2), Lugazi based Hands of Grace (S3-S5) and lately St Mary’s SS Kitende (S6) where he won the Copa Coca cola championship in 2019.

His lower club business witnessed him play at Lugazi Municipal and Friends Football Club in the Buganda regional league.

Denis Ojara and Marvin Oshaba

Denis Ojara

He has also played for Bugerere and Mawokota Ssaza teams in the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

Ojara was part of the St Mary’s SS Kitende team that lifted the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Schools championship in Jinja after overcoming the home team Jinja SS 3-1 in the violence marred finale at Kakindu Stadium, Jinja.

The same team also won the 2019 East Africa Secondary Schools football title in Dodoma, Tanzania.