Striker Dennis Ojara has joined Uganda’s second division side, Tooro United Football Club on a three year contract.

Standing at 6 feet plus, Ojara comes to Edward Golola’s coached side with determination to make a mark after he was officially released by management of Vipers Sports Club who had the rights to him since completing his A-Level education at St Mary’s SS Kitende.

Dennis Ojara happily shows off the Tooro United Football Club jersey at Tarven Woods Restaurant in Kabuusu during the unveiling ceremony (Credit: David Isabirye)

“This is a new chapter to my life. I am happy to join Tooro United Football Club. I will work alongside the teammates as we strive to achieve the best of club’s expectations including working for promotion to the Uganda Premier League” Ojara disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The towering center forward who has an eye for the back of the net have previously studied at Gulu High School (S1), Bishop Negri (S2), Lugazi based Hands of Grace (S3-S5) and lately St Mary’s SS Kitende (S6).

His lower club business witnessed him play at Lugazi Municipal and Friends Football Club in the Buganda regional league.

He has also played for Bugerere and Mawokota Ssaza teams in the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

Ojara was part of the St Mary’s SS Kitende team that lifted the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Schools championship in Jinja after overcoming the home team Jinja SS 3-1 in the violence marred finale at Kakindu Stadium, Jinja.

The same team also won the 2019 East Africa Secondary Schools football title in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Tooro United head coach Edward Golola (right) welcomes Dennis Ojara

At Tooro United, he joins other already signed played as Mark Nsubuga, Allan Sserunga, Adrian Sserugo, midfielder Abdallah Bogere and the well built burly goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa and Gomba Lions’ left back Ponsiano Ssegonja.

After being relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season, Tooro United is back to the famous drawing board to plot for promotion back to the table of men in Uganda’s football.

Vastly experienced tactician Edward Golola is the club’s head coach.

Golola will be assisted by Simon Ddungu, Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach), Jamada Magaasi (fitness coach) and Fred Kasendeke as the junior team head coach.

For starters Tooro United Football Club hosts their home matches in the football mad Western Uganda district of Fort Portal.