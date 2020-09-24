Hardworking left back Ponsiano Ssegonja has joined FUFA Big League outfit Tooro United Football Club.

He penned a three year employment contract with Edward Golola’s coached side.

“I am excited to join Tooro United Football Club, a big bold step in my life after years in the lower division” Ssegonja disclosed.

He is nick-named Marcello, after the Brazilian left back famous for the marauding runs down the left flank.

Ssegonja is currently attached to Gomba Ssaza team (The Lions) having played for Ssingo in the 2019 edition.

Ponsiano Ssegonja being officially unveiled at Tooro United

He won the Masaza Cup tournament with Gomba in 2017 before departing for Ssingo a season later.

Ssegonja is well known for his unquestionable work ethic, tackling abilities as well the diagonal passes out of defence.

He joins other already recruited players as midfielder Abdallah Bogere, forward Mark Nsubuga and burly goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa.

Tooro United is plotting for life in the second tier division after being relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season.

Profile:

• Full Names: Ponsiano Ssegonja

• Nick-name: Marcello

• Date of Birth: 1st January 1996

• Place of Birth: Bukinda, Gomba

• Parents: Ceaser Kawulu Ssewagudde & Teddy Ssali

• Playing Positions: Left back & center half

• Education: Nsangi SS (O-Level)

• Masaza Cup teams: Gomba (2017), Ssingo (2018), Ssingo (2019)