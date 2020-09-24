Striker Allan Sserunga has signed a three year employment contract at FUFA Big League entity Tooro United Football Club.

The lanky forward joins the second division side from Kampala fourth division outfit Kampala Junior Team (KJT) FC.

“I am humbled to elevate to the FUFA Big League after signing with Tooro United Football Club. It will be a complete new experience and challenge ahead. Nevertheless, I am ready together with the teammates” Sserunga disclosed.

Sserunga is one of the four KJT players to join Tooro United FC. The other three are Adrian Sserugo, forward Mark Nsubuga and Julius Porwot.

Allan Sserunga

Other players that Tooro United has signed include midfielder Abdallah Bogere and the well built burly goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa and Gomba Lions’ left back Ponsiano Ssegonja.

Tooro United is plotting for life in the second tier division after being relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season.

They will be coached by experienced tactician Edward Golola, who is assisted by Simon Ddungu.

Moses Oloya is the goalkeeping coach, Jamada Magaasi (fitness coach) and Fred Kasendeke as the junior team head coach.

For starters Tooro United Football Club will host their home games at the St Paul’s Seminary Play ground in Fort Portal, the main base of the team.