Kenya U-23 coach Stanley Okumbi has named the provisional squad for the forthcoming Cecafa Challenge Cup.

The tournament strictly for that age bracket is scheduled to kick off on July 3 to 18 in Bahir, Ethiopia.

The squad has some faces from the second tier of Kenyan football including 19-year-old Tanui who tops the NSL scoring chart with 12 goals having scored eight in four consecutive matches since the resumption of the league on May 14.

Other nations expected to be part of the tournament are Ethiopia are Uganda, Eritrea, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, Rwanda, and Somalia while DR Congo are the guest team as confirmed by Cecafa Secretary General Auka Gacheo.

The annual tournament was last held in 2019 in Uganda with the local based Cranes winning it and it has been agreed since then the tournament be for the U-23 players with only three overage players allowed to be part of each squad.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Defenders: Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Sylvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Moses Mudavadi (Nzoia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Yussuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB)

Midfielders: Joshua Nyatini (Posta Rangers), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Peter Thiong’o (AFC Leopards), Francis Mwangi (Mwatate United), Ambrose Sifuna (Sofapaka), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Dennis Musamali (Nzoia Sugar), Elisha Wekesa (Nzoia Sugar)

Forwards: Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Ken Wanyonyi (Bungoma Superstars) and Alfred Tanui (Kisumu AllStars)