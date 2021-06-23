Uganda’s Silverbacks were psyched going into the final leg of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers back in February. Unfortunately, they could not compete due to Covid-19.

While the pandemic dealt the team a huge blow, the focus and goal has no changed; qualifying for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021.

“Our plan is to have a camp in Cairo for 10 days where foreign-based players will link up with our local-based players where the team can gel and prepare for the games,” says Nasser Sserunjogi, the FUBA president.

The silverbacks have to win one of the two games (against Morocco and Cape Verde) they will play next month for them to qualify directly or it will be qualification mathematics if they lose both.

Morocco will be Uganda’s first opponent on Thursday, July 8 in Rabat and if necessary, the team will head to Cape Verde for a July 15 encounter with the islanders.

Silverbacks roster for the games was revealed on Wednesday and has two fresh faces in Keiran Zziwa and Mohamed Ghedi.

The local based players are expected to fly to Cairo on Thursday, June 24.

The Roster

Jimmy Enabu (City Oilers), Tonny Drilleba (City Oilers), James Okello (City Oilers), Ben Komakech (City Oilers), Titus Odeke Lual (UCU Canons), Robinson Odoch Opong (Canada), Eric Rwahire (Canada), Keiran Zziwa (Canada), Mohamed Ghedi Abdihakim (USA), John Deng Geu (Denmark), Ishmail Wainwright (France) and Arthur Kaluma (USA)