Four time Belgium champions KRC Genk have announced the signing of Tanzania youngster Kelvin Pius John.

The 18 year old has signed a three year contract with an option for two more seasons according to the club.

“KRC Genk has attracted Tanzanian attacker Kelvin John (18). He has signed a contract for three seasons, until mid-2024, with an option for two additional seasons,” read a statement on the club website.

“Kelvin John is considered a great talent, is physically strong and fast. With the youth selections of Tanzania, he impressed at every major tournament. It earned him the nickname ‘the Tanzanian Mbappé’.”

The youngster has played at all youth levels for Tanzania including the Afcon U-17 and U20 championship.

He was also selected as part of the Taifa Stars provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kelvin John celebrates after scoring at the 2019 CECAFA U2O tournament in Uganda

He has been active in the reputed Brooke House Football Academy in Leicester and signing at KRC Genk is his first professional contract.

According to the club, Kelvin John starts the preparation with the A-squad under Coach John van den Brom.

He follows into the footsteps of Taifa Stars Captain Mbwana Ally Samatta who featured for the club before he moved to the Premier League with Aston Villa.