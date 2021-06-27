Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro has attributed their great start of the 2020-2021 season to a good strategy and planning process.

In particular, Miiro points to team work, collective display and prior planning to the season.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club had a good start to the season because there was a clear cut strategy laid before the season commenced. Also, there was perfect planning. Ashraf Miiro, CEO – UPDF Football Club

Ashraf Miiro, UPDF CEO

The army side which is based in Bombo led the table standings at some time in the initial stages of the season.

By the time the league was abruptly halted with three matches to play for most clubs, UPDF was 8th with 37 points from 27 matches played.

Miiro maintains that they have already started with preparations for the 2021-2022 season during the tough times of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we have already embarked on the early preparations for the 2021-2022season. We want to better our performance than this season. Right from the recruitment process of players and technical staff, everything is being planned” Miiro states.

UPDF XI vs Express (Credit: John Batanudde)

UPDF Football Club received 180 sets of jerseys (home and away), 100 footballs and 30 pairs of playing boots.

Positives:

Besides the good start to the season, the club also managed to fully commit self towards payment of the staff and lured on board another partner Health Haven Clinic who donated playing boots, footballs and sets of jerseys worthy $ 10,000.

Health Haven Clinic offered 180 sets of jerseys (home and away), 100 footballs and 30 pairs of playing boots.

Grey areas:

Mid this season, UPDF management suspended head coach Kefa Kisala over unsatisfactory performance.

Pius Ngabo (left) with his boss Kefa Kisala

Ssaka Mpiima

During his absence, second assistant Ssaka Mpiima took over the club but Kisala managed to bounce back before the forced stoppage of the league.

The club has also witnessed limitations in the playing staff because of forced injuries to a couple of players in the season.

Several players occasionally complained of the delayed sign-on fees and many were also internally suspended due to a couple of disciplinary issues and others were challenged by varying ailments.

UPDF players celebrate a goal against BUL at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city

Remaining matches:

UPDF has three remaining matches; away to Mbarara City at the Kakyeka stadium, home to Soltilo Bright Stars at the Army Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo and another away contest against Onduparaka at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city.