Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club striker Steven Desse Mukwala joined the Uganda national team preparing for the 2021 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Mukwala was a last minute call up to beef up the team for the tournament expected to take place in Bahal Dahir city in Ethiopia.

The former Uganda U-20 forward is expected to take up the slot for Vipers’ Yunus Sentamu who did not turn up for the training camp that was shifted from Paradise camp in Kisaasi to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Mukwala celebrates for the Uganda U-20 team (Hippos) at the MTN Omondi Stadium,Lugogo Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Watenga is also currently engaged in the PSL promotional matches in South Africa and remains a big doubt.

Sports Club Villa’s Saidi Keni did not make the Njeru camp for health related reasons.

As Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) awaits to release the final traveling programe, CECAFA will confirm the details having postponed the draws from last Friday due to unclear reasons.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Chippa United), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Dennis Otim (Express FC), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Eric Kibowa (UPDF), Hassan Matovu Muyomba (KCCA)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Penz Begisa (UPDF), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Murushid Juuko (Express), Ramathan Musa (KCCA), Kenneth Ssemakula (BUL), Peter Magambo (KCCA), Hillary Mukundane (Mbarara City)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Derrick Kiggundu (Soltilo Bright Stars), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (Unattached), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (KCCA), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa), Abdallah Salim (SC Villa)

Forwards: Ivan Bogere (Wakiso Giants), Saddam Masereka (SC Villa), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yiga Najib (Vipers), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers), Derrick Kakooza (Police), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA), Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Frank Ssebufu (Wakiso Giants), Eric Kenzo Kambale (Express), Charles Lwanga (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA)

Officials: