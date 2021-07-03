International Build up: Saudi Arabia 0-0 Uganda

Uganda’s football team comprising of mainly U-23 players played to a non scoring draw with Saudi Arabia at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Riyadh city on Friday, 2nd July 2021.

Despite the numerous raids by both teams, there was excellent defensive organization to shield the goalkeepers from conceding.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso and the rest of the technical team rung a couple of changes in the second half for team Uganda.

The first three changes happened in the 56th minute when Bright Anukani replaced Steven Sserwadda, Abdul Karim Watambala came on for Isma Mugulusi and Derrick Kakooza replaced Richard Basangwa.

With 7 minutes to play; Julius Poloto took over Steven Mukwala’s place, Saidi Kyeyune was rested for Najib Yiga and goalkeeper Hassan Matovu took over the gloves from Charles Lukwago.

Bobosi Byaruhanga and Saudi Arabia’s Nasser Salman Alomran vie for the ball possession (Credit: FUFA Media)

Aziz Kayondo, Mugulusi and Kyeyune were the booked parties for Uganda in 37th, 54th and 82nd minutes respectively.

Nasser Salman was Saudi Arabia’s only cautioned player in the second minute of added time.

We thank God that the match was well played and no injuries got. I thank the players who endured the high temperatures to soldier on. We are now heading for the second build up as we continue to prepare for the CECAFA senior challenge cup. We shall put several grey areas right. Morley Byekwaso, head coach (Uganda U-23)

The second build up match will be played on 5th July 2021 at the same venue.

Saudi Arabia center forward Abdullah Abdulrahman Alhamodda is tackled by Uganda’s Enock Walusimbi and Peter Magambo (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes XI against Saudi Arabia (Falcons): Charles Lukwago (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Mukwala

Substitutes: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Eric Kibowa (G.K), George Kaddu, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Derrick Kakooza, Salim Abdallah, Julius Poloto, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saddam Masereka