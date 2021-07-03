Ugandan female sprinter Shida Leni has qualified to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Leni made the cut after impressing at last month’s races in Italy and Switzerland where she amassed enough ranking points.

The 27-year-old ran 400m under 52 seconds at the World Athletics Continental tour in Geneva (51.81) before replicating the same performance (51.89) in Italy.

Celebrating her dream milestone on Instagram, Leni expressed how she intends to smash the National Record in Tokyo.

“I am going to the Olympics in Tokyo!” she wrote on her page.

“My dream has always been to be an Olympian, and as a sprinter from Uganda that was always a difficult dream to accomplish.

“After doing so many races in Europe, my results at @atleticageneve and @meetingcittadinembro helped me gain enough ranking points to qualify!

“I will be the only Ugandan sprinter in Tokyo and the first female sprinter since 2008.

“Thank you to @pho3nixfoundation @pho3nixlife who supported me and allowed me to go to Europe to secure my place. #TogetherWeRise

“Thank you to my coaches for everything. And thank you to the Ugandan Federation for accepting the invite for me.”

She added; “I am working hard now (training on grass because of Covid ) to be in shape to set a new national record in Tokyo.

“Tokyo here I COME!”

The Tokyo Olympics women’s 400 metres will take place over three separate days at the Japan National Stadium.

Round 1 will unfold on August 3, Semifinals on August 4 and the Final on August 6.