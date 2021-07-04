14th Annual Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA):

At Special Interest Groups (SIG’s) head offices – Lungujja, Kampala

Saturday, 10th July 2021

Amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) will convene their 14th annual general assembly (AGM) on Saturday, 10th July 2021.

This will take place at the head offices of the Special Interest Groups (SIG’s) in Lungujja, Kampala with a limited number of people as the majority will follow the proceedings online.

This year’s AGM is scheduled for Saturday 10th July 2021. The Elected Delegates, special invited Guests, FUFA representative, shall attend the AGM virtually. The roll call shall be called and once the quorum is realized, the AGM shall commence. The Outgoing Executive through the Chairman decided to have this done so as to create working time for the incoming Executive Committee. Shafic Kigongo, out-going CEO Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA)

The newly elected chairman (Roberts Kiwanuka) is expected to announce his new executive committee, new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), working committees, working departments at this AGM.

Other key issues on the agenda will be the passing of the annual budgetary estimates, activity report and key resolutions that will govern the tranquil and smooth transition of work tasks at hand.

Last year, the UYFA AGM was held at Kenedia Hotel in Katwe, Kampala with the FUFA President Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo the chief guest.

This will be the first general meeting for the FUFA member associations ahead of the 97th FUFA Ordinary Assembly that will be hosted in Mbale by the Eastern region Football Association at Wash and Wills hotel.

The two FUFA Delegates elected (Roberts Kiwanuka and Mansoor Kabugo) shall be the voice of youth in the FUFA Ordinary Assembly.

Roberts Kiwanuka (left) and Mansoor Kabugo

The UYFA regional delegates:

1- Buganda: Roberts Kiwanuka, Farouk Kigongo and Patience Marcella

2- Kampala: Mansoor Kabugo, Peter Sserumaga, Sarah Birungi

3- Kitara: Muhammed Gore, Morris Muhindo, Rose Masika

4- Eastern: Gad Batuuse, Fridah Mabeeri, Warren Akankwasa

5- Western: Ibrahim Kakeeto, Ronald Alonso

6- Northern: Morrise Otiddi, Francis Omara

7- North East: Abbey Ssentongo, Michael Erebu

8- West Nile: Sharon Achieng