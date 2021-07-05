Ivan Magomu has been named captain of the Uganda Rugby Cranes, Uganda Rugby Union has announced.

He will be assisted by former Rugby Cranes captain Brian Odongo and Heathens captain Paul Epillo. Their first assignment will be to fly the Rugby Cranes steadily through their first post-COVID tournament during the 2021 Rugby Africa Cup.

The Black Pirates Rugby Club captain takes over the responsibility from Asuman Mugerwa and Brian Asaba who led the team in their last test matches during the 2019 Elgon Cup.

Ivan Magomu Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Mugerwa was named on the 28-man squad for the Rugby Africa Cup Pool C action kicking off this week in the capital Kampala which gives the Rugby Cranes a sufficient supply of leadership for the tournament.

Uganda will play against Ghana and Algeria in the tournament which serves as a pre-qualifier for the Rugby World Cup 2023.