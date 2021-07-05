The aspect of facilities and infrastructure remains pertinent in the crucial development process of sports world over.

Affluent sports facilities have often precipitated the smooth progress and nurturing of talents, especially from the grass roots.

Futsal (indoor version of football) is one brand that requires the right infrastructure; played on sophiscated surfaces as wood, rubber and astroturf.

The national Futsal body, Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) has for the past three years been identifying a suitable home for the game to host the national league, league cup, corporate tourneys and other tournaments.

Futsal action between Park and Synergy during the 2021 Futsal Super League at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

First, was Lugogo at the MTN indoor arena, then Kisenyi and now at the newly opened Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala (near the Gaddafi Mosque on the famous Old Kampala hill).

Old Kampala Sports Arena houses all the indoor games

The Old Kampala Sports Arena has since hosted 28 of the 2021 Futsal Super League matches every Saturday morning as the rest of the users play on the other days, including the night time under floodlights.

The facility is fully enclosed with a high roofing, fans’ terraces and a synthetic playing surface.

It also has well maintained locker-rooms with a restaurant (Cafe Okla) and a parlour that is often used for meetings, prayers and sheer resting tagged Majils.

The Old Kampala Sports Arena well lit during a night game

The restaurant, Cafe Okla at Old Kampala Sports Arena with resting parlour (Majils)

Saddam Matovu, the Old Kampala Sports Arena director believes the proximity of the facility and the ever swelling demand for futsal game and generally recreation is one of the reasons behind the facility’s existance.

The major aim among others of starting the Old Kampala Sports Arena was to quench the thirst for many people in the recreation department who are fans of the indoor football – futsal. The facility also has a great restaurant with delicious fast foods and drinks. It is a tranquil place for prayers and private meetings. Saddam Matovu, Director Old Kampala Sports Arena.

The fans terraces at Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo – Kampala undergoing renovation during the national lockdown of the second wave for COVID-19

Saddam Matovu with music star Eddie Kenzo (extreme right)

Besides hosting futsal games for all clusters of people including the competitive national Futsal Super League, the Old Kampala Sports Arena is also a convinent place for private meetings and a stop over place to have a drink or something to eat.

The proximity of location behind in the heart of the capital city, Kampala is also an added advantage.

The facility’s presence has also helped boom business in the area and provided employment to the workers at the place as cleaners, receptionists, cooks, waiters and waitresses.

A cleaner on duty at Old Kampala Sports Arena during match day four of the Futsal Super League (Credit: John Batanudde)