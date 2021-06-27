The 2021 Futsal Super League witnessed all the matches played at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala.

A total of twenty eight (28) matches were successfully played in seven match days, having a tally of 201 goals scored.

Every match day had a total of four games played per Saturday in the two groups; Albert Nile and Victoria Nile.

Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) called for a postponement of the climax because of the Coronavirus pandemic after the football mother body in the country, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) indefinitely suspended all the existing leagues and competitions.

This happened after a directive by the President of the Republic of Uganda H.E General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to suspend sports activities for a period of 42 days.

Synergy’s Tarvin Kyeyune in action against Kisenyi at the Old Kampala Sports Arena

Goals galore:

Two hundred and one (201) goals were scored in the 28 matches over 7 match days.

These came in varying fashion and style as tap-ins, headers, bullet shots, lovely chips, acrobatic overhead finishes, rebounds and the unfortunate own goals.

The opening match day had the most goals scored, 44 goals.

In respect for the law of diminishing returns, the goals kept reducing in the subsequent match days.

Match day two and three had 26 goals scored apiece. 29 goals were scored on match day four, 24 goals (match day five), 27 goals (match day six) and 25 goals on match day 7 of the classification games.

Futsal action at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

Highest and lowest scoring games:

The Big Talent Soccer Academy 11-7 victory over Kampala Junior Team (KJT) on match day one produced the most goals scored in a single game (18).

Shafic Ssali scored the lion’s share of the goals, five.

Special talent, Farouk Tumwesigye, a left footed attacker grabbed a hat-trick and so did skipper Faizal Wabyoona, fresh from the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.

Meanwhile, the 1-0 win for Park against Mengo in the first semi-final had the least goals scored in one match.

Billy Nkata of Kampala Junior Team leads the net busters’ log with 14 goals, two ahead of Synergy’s Tarvis Mutyaba as Marvin Kavuma of Aidenal SOSA has 11 goals.

“I want to score more goals on the final round and take the golden boot” Nkata yearns.

Billy Nkata (Kampala Junior Team) is current top scorer with 14 goals (Credit: John Batanudde)

Rest of the games:

With four more matches to be played, the tally of goals will definitely increase.

Debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy takes on Park in the final to determine the 2021 Futsal Super League champion.

Mengo will face another league debutant Synergy in the third place play off.

Masuudi Kafumbe and John Ben Nakibinge celebrate a goal for Mengo Futsal Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other Classification Matches:

Aidenal SOSA shall play Kampala Junior Team (KJT) for the fifth and sixth places.

Yeak Kabowa squares up with Kisenyi for the seventh and eighth places.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Then, the Futsal Super Cup competition will also be organized.

Goals per match day:

Match Day 1: 44 goals

44 goals Match Day 2 : 26 goals

: 26 goals Match Day 3: 26 goals

26 goals Match Day 4: 29 goals

29 goals Match Day 5: 24 goals

24 goals Match Day 6: 27 goals

27 goals Match Day 7: 25 goals

Highest Scoring Game:

KJT 7-11 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Lowest Scoring Game:

Park 1-0 Mengo

Top Scorers:

Billy Nkata (Kampala Junior Team – KJT) – 14 Goals

Travis Mutyaba (Synergy) – 12 Goals

Marvin Kavuma (Aidenal SOSA) – 11 Goals

Saidi Mayanja (Mengo) – 10 Goals

Abbas Junior (Park) – 10 Goals

Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent Soccer Academy) – 10 Goals

Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent Soccer Academy) – 9 Goals

Remaining Matches:

Final: Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Park

Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Park Third Place playoff: Mengo Vs Synergy

Other Classification Matches:

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi

Aidenal SOSA Vs Kampala Junior Team (KJT)