2021 Futsal Super League (Classification Matches) – Saturday,19th June:

Aidenal SOSA Vs Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi

Third Place play off: Mengo Vs Synergy

Final: Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Park

*At Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

The final round of the 2021 Futsal Super League will take place this Saturday, 19th June at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo.

It is a battle for decent places on the final stand standings as well as the trophy and gold medals for the champions in the waiting.

After the first set of the classification matches last Saturday, focus and attention switches to the other classification games.

Yeak Kabowa and Kisenyi face off to determine who will finish 7th and 8th on the final table standing.

On the other hand, Aidenal SOSA shall battle Kampala Junior Team (KJT) for the 5th and 6th positions.

Aidenal SOSA Futsal Team (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We want to have a decent finish in the league as we face KJT once again. The target is to win and get the momentum going to the Uganda Cup in the coming weeks” James Kaweesi, Aidenal SOSA head coach states.

Last week, Aidenal SOSA comprehensively beat Yeak Kabowa 6-2 as KJT attained their first win, overcoming Kisenyi 5-4 in the other game.

Marvin Kavuma, Angello Kiiza and Kenneth Kisiro each scored a brace for Aidenal SOSA.

The trio will therefore be envisaged as the primary source of inspiration against KJT.

Timothy Ssempiira and experienced midfielder Malcom Manco Kaweesa netted Yeak Kabowa’s equalizer.

Veteran Dan Wagaluka of KJT Futsal team talks to a teammate (Credit: John Batanudde)

Billy Nkata scored four of KJT’s five goals with the other, an own goal by Hussein Hussein Dahir.

Nkata is also the current top scorer of the league with 14 goals and will eye the fixture against Aidenal SOSA to add to his personal tally.

Billy Nkata celebrates a goal for KJT team

Shafiq Avemah netted a hat-trick for as well as Hussein Sadam Abdallah.

The semi-final show down had Park edge Mengo courtesy of Iddi Babu during the first game.

The second semi-final was won by Big Talent Soccer Academy 4-3 against Masaka based Synergy.

Big Talent Soccer Academy captain Faizal Wabyoona netted a brace as Akram Katende and Herbert Asiimwe each added a goal apiece.

Synergy’s goals came from Travis Mutyaba, Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune and skipper Sabir Yasin.

That said, Synergy will face Mengo in the third place play off as the long awaited finale will be between debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy and Park.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Match Day 7 Results:

Aidenal SOSA 6-2 Yeak Kabowa

Yeak Kabowa Kisenyi 4-5 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Semi-finals:

Mengo 0-1 Park

Park Synergy 3-4 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Top Scorers: