Futsal Super League 2021:

Top Scorers:

Bill Nkata (Kampala Junior Team – KJT) – 14 Goals

Travis Mutyaba (Synergy) – 12 Goals

Marvin Kavuma (Aidenal SOSA) – 11 Goals

Saidi Mayanja (Mengo) – 10 Goals

Abbas Junior (Park) – 10 Goals

Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent Soccer Academy) – 10 Goals

Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent Soccer Academy) – 9 Goals

World over top scorers are a special breed of players who spice up the beautiful game with goals.

Primarily, a lion’s share of goal scorers are natural forwards, wide-men and creative midfielders with a few defenders who surpass the bare minimum to find the back of the net in varying fashion and style.

As the 2021 Futsal super league comes to a climax this coming weekend, the eyes will not only fixed to who becomes the champion of the league, but also the race for the golden boot to determine the top scorer.

It is neck-to-neck competition between the top seven sharp shooters coming to the final match day.

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) player Billy Nkata currently leads the roster with 14 goals.

KJT’s Billy Nkata is top scorer with 14 goals coming to the final round of the 2021 Futsal Super League

Nkata, a former player at Express and Katwe United in the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League respectively is two goals head of Synergy’s Travis Mutyaba.

“I want to play for the team and at the same time look for goals to add onto my tally. My target is to finish as the top scorer in the league” Nkata notes.

Marvin Kavuma of Aidenal SOSA has 11 goals to his name.

Marvin Kavuma readies self to shoot towards the goal

The trio of quartet of Saidi Mayanja (Mengo), Abbas Junior (Park) and Big Talent Soccer Academy’s Farouk Tumwesigye each has 10 goals apiece.

Synergy’s Tarvis Mutyaba

Another Big Talent Soccer Academy player, Faizal Wabyoona who is incidentally the team’s captain has 9 goals.

Faizal Wabyoona in action for Big Talent Soccer Academy

Final matches:

The final list of goal scorers will definitely take a new look after the upcoming games.

Aidenal SOSA take on KJT to determine the 5th and 6th placed teams in the season.

Meanwhile, Kisenyi plays Yeak Kabowa to decide who takes the 7th and 8th places for the 2021 season.

The third place play-off match will be between Mengo and Synergy.

The final will be between Big Talent Soccer Academy and Park on Saturday, 19th June 2021.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Park’s captain Iddi Babu is also a regular scorer

2021 Futsal Super League (Classification Matches):

Semi-finals: