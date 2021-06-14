2021 Futsal Super League (Classification):

Aidenal SOSA 6-2 Yeak Kabowa

Yeak Kabowa Kisenyi 4-5 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Semi-finals:

Mengo 0-1 Park

Park Synergy 3-4 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Aidenal School of Soccer Art (SOSA) Futsal Club will either finish 5th or 6th by close of business in the 2021 Futsal Super League.

The Kisubi based entity out-muscled Yeak Kabowa 6-2 in the first of the classification matches lined up at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Marvin Kavuma, Angello Kiiza and Kenneth Kisiro each scored a brace during the game officiated by Ismailah Mulindwa, Dorcus Namukisa and Isaac Ssengendo with Hassan Majid as the timekeeper.

Timothy Ssempiira and veteran midfielder Malcom Manco Kaweesa replied for Yeak Kabowa.

There were three cautions in this game; two for Aidenal SOSA’s Dennis Kalanzi and Kiiza.

Lawrence Ssembatya was the only booked player for Yeak Kabowa.

“I have glad that we won the first classification game. Focus turns to the second game on the next match day so as we finish fifth in the season” James Kaweesi, head coach at Aidenal SOSA remarked.

James Kaweesi, Aidenal SOSA head coach

In the other classification game; Kampala Junior Team (KJT) recorded their first win of the season after overcoming Kisenyi 5-4.

Billy Nkata scored the lion’s share of the goals for KJT (four) and an own goal by Hussein Hussein Dahir.

Shafiq Avemah netted a hat-trick for Kisenyi with the other goal coming from Hussein Sadam Abdallah.

Aidenal SOSA will now face KJT to determine the 5th and 6th placed teams in the season.

Meanwhile, Kisenyi takes on Yeak Kabowa to decide who takes the 7th and 8th places for the 2021 season.

Semi-final showdown:

Park edged Mengo 1-0 in the first of the two semi-final matches played.

Captain Iddi Babu scored the all-important goal.

Big Talent Soccer Academy rallied from behind to overcome Masaka based Synergy 4-3 during a thrilling 7 goal contest.

Captain Faizal Wabyoona scored a brace with Akram Katende and Herbert Asiimwe each adding a goal apiece.

Synergy’s goals arrived from familiar faces in Travis Mutyaba, Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune and skipper Sabir Yasin.

Big Talent’s Ronald Kaye was shown sending off orders by referee Hassan Majid in the first half.

The final will be between Big Talent Soccer Academy and Park on Saturday, 19th June 2021.

It also goes without a saying that the third place play off will be held between Synergy and Mengo.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Top Scorers: